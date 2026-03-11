FY2027 EPS Forecast for Unusual Machines Raised by Analyst

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Unusual Machines in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Unusual Machines’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UMAC. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ThinkEquity raised Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Unusual Machines Price Performance

UMAC stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 22.23. Unusual Machines has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 330.6% in the third quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unusual Machines by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.