Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.31. Agri Bank China shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 20,844 shares changing hands.

Agri Bank China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China (trading OTC as ACGBY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. As one of China’s largest banks, it offers services to corporate, institutional and retail clients, with a particular historical focus on serving agricultural and rural customers alongside urban and corporate markets. The bank operates a large domestic branch network and maintains an international presence through branches and representative offices.

The bank’s product and service mix includes corporate lending, trade finance, project finance and cash management for businesses, together with deposit, mortgage, consumer lending and wealth-management products for individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.