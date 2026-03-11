Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,661 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

