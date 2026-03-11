WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,384,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,178,000 after purchasing an additional 206,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $326.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $328.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total transaction of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,157 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,825 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

