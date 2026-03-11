131,500 Shares in OneStream, Inc. $OS Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of OneStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in OneStream by 772.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 21.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneStream during the third quarter worth $411,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $23,416,408.43. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneStream Price Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.OneStream’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneStream Profile

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

