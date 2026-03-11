WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRNX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CRNX stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,046.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $119,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,611. This represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 834 shares in the company, valued at $45,870. The trade was a 74.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $522,815. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

