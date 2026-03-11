WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $897,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:ALV opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $194,332.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

