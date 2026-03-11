WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,884 Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,603,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,390.24. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

