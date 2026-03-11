WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.