WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,197 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sprinklr worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 20.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 2,480.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprinklr by 1,412.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $70,790.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 584,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,398.06. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 138,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $987,540.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,672,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,130.04. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 456,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,245 over the last three months. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

