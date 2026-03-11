WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $637,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,016.22. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,090 shares of company stock worth $6,139,634 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.15.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

