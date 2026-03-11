WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

