Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CART. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.2%

CART opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,337.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

