WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 27,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,605 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

