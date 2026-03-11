WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Lantheus worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Lantheus Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of LNTH opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

