TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of TeraWulf worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in TeraWulf by 966.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 2,072,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,507,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 325,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 303,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

TeraWulf Stock Up 3.6%

WULF stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $80,109 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

