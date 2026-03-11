Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,313 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $298.31 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.