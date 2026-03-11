Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,242,850 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $282.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

