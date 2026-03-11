NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of NetApp worth $54,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in NetApp by 105.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.42.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

