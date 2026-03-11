Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases Shares of 9,365 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

