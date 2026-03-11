Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Pan American Silver worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 67,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $360,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 240.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 732,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6%

PAAS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

