Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Mondelez International worth $514,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2,080.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,841 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

