Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 120,025 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $58,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE SYF opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $974,956.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 829,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.