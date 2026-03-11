Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $7.54 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFC Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3%

ABBV opened at $226.68 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $400.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.45.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

