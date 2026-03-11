Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Shares of ORCL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Reuters: Oracle rallies as strong revenue forecast eases concerns

Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY?27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal?2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. TipRanks: $553B backlog

Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. CNBC: Cerebras named by Oracle

Customer & partner momentum — Management name?checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors.

Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex?div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks.

Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks. Negative Sentiment: Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Fortune: free cash flow crunch CNBC: debt/financing concerns

Huge capex, rising debt and cash?flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data?center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near?term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: class action alerts

Legal noise — Multiple securities?class?action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical market focus — Broader market attention on oil and the Iran conflict is keeping investors’ eyes off company fundamentals at times; energy and rate moves can amplify volatility in tech names like ORCL. Barron’s: Oracle vs. Iran / market context

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

