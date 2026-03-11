DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Director Joseph Mannes Sells 1,500 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Mannes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $206,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,333.80. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Loop Capital set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

Featured Articles

