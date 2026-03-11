6,072 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,702,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after buying an additional 762,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $218,642.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $5,038,753. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,586.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant cryptography and crypto?agility). The recognition highlights product differentiation in security?sensitive markets and could support product demand and customer wins. Article Title

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant cryptography and crypto?agility). The recognition highlights product differentiation in security?sensitive markets and could support product demand and customer wins. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.1% to 5,764,719 shares as of Feb. 27), leaving about 4.3% of the float sold short and a days?to?cover of ~3.4. Lower short interest reduces immediate downside risk from short squeezes and can support farther upside as bearish pressure eases.

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.1% to 5,764,719 shares as of Feb. 27), leaving about 4.3% of the float sold short and a days?to?cover of ~3.4. Lower short interest reduces immediate downside risk from short squeezes and can support farther upside as bearish pressure eases. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were filed March 9–10: CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs sold shares (aggregate ~17,452 shares) at prices mostly between $90.63 and $93.33, raising roughly $1.6M in proceeds. Each sale trimmed executive ownership by ~1–2.8% though major insiders still hold large positions. While not large enough to imply loss of confidence outright, clustered executive selling can create short?term selling pressure and make some investors cautious. CEO Sale Filing

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

