Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $6.83. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 3,194 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $755.41 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

