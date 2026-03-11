Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,304 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the February 12th total of 100,684 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,844 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,844 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmer Brothers by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Brothers alerts:

Farmer Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Farmer Brothers has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmer Brothers ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $88.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Brothers will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Farmer Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmer Brothers

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.