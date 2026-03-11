Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 69.6% in February

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,732 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the February 12th total of 74,896 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Freightos Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of CRGOW stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) is a technology-driven logistics company that provides a digital booking platform for international freight shipping. Founded in 2012, the firm has developed an online marketplace that connects shippers, freight forwarders and carriers, enabling real-time comparison of rates and automated booking processes across air, ocean and trucking services. Freightos aims to simplify the complex and traditionally manual freight industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to global trade.

The company’s core offerings include a cloud-based Rate Management Platform (RMP) that allows logistics providers to manage freight contracts and automate quoting, as well as Freightos Marketplace, where shippers can obtain instant freight quotes and secure capacity with a few clicks.

Featured Articles

