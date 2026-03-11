Short Interest in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Rises By 287.3%

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,943 shares, a growth of 287.3% from the February 12th total of 1,018 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUKH opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF

Ocean Park High Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DUKH Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 8.66% of Ocean Park High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

