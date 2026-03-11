Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.39, but opened at $52.32. Roche shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 341,252 shares.

Roche News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roche this week:

Get Roche alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder vote passed all board proposals at Roche’s Annual General Meeting, indicating governance stability and broad shareholder support. Read More.

Shareholder vote passed all board proposals at Roche’s Annual General Meeting, indicating governance stability and broad shareholder support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Roche and Genentech highlighted that the giredestrant combo showed a numerical PFS improvement and manageable safety, and the company plans to continue development and explore other combinations/indications — this tempers the outright clinical setback but doesn’t remove disappointment. Read More.

Roche and Genentech highlighted that the giredestrant combo showed a numerical PFS improvement and manageable safety, and the company plans to continue development and explore other combinations/indications — this tempers the outright clinical setback but doesn’t remove disappointment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary from H.C. Wainwright suggested Roche’s miss shouldn’t be read as directly affecting Olema’s OPERA?02 program — useful context that may limit cross-company contagion in the biotech space. Read More.

Analyst commentary from H.C. Wainwright suggested Roche’s miss shouldn’t be read as directly affecting Olema’s OPERA?02 program — useful context that may limit cross-company contagion in the biotech space. Read More. Negative Sentiment: PersevERA Phase III missed its primary endpoint (no statistically significant PFS improvement versus letrozole + palbociclib). Media coverage and the Genentech/Roche release drove earlier share weakness as investors repriced giredestrant’s near-term commercial prospects. Read More.

PersevERA Phase III missed its primary endpoint (no statistically significant PFS improvement versus letrozole + palbociclib). Media coverage and the Genentech/Roche release drove earlier share weakness as investors repriced giredestrant’s near-term commercial prospects. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market reactions: headlines noted share drops after the trial miss and at least one broker (Erste Group) lowered FY2027 EPS estimates, increasing near-term earnings risk. Read More. · Read More.

Analyst and market reactions: headlines noted share drops after the trial miss and at least one broker (Erste Group) lowered FY2027 EPS estimates, increasing near-term earnings risk. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in February — reported short positions rose ~117% to ~6.05M shares as of Feb. 27 (days-to-cover ? 1.6). That signals increased bearish positioning and potential for volatility or follow?on selling pressure. (No link available)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Roche Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 256.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.