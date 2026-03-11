Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.21. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 45,165 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

