BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Achieved multiple certification and propulsion milestones, including a Part 35 propeller certification with Hartzell, closure of the G1 certification basis for the A250, and significant H500A engine progress (durability testing >1,000 hours and software testing ~85% complete). Commercial momentum added over $1 billion to the aircraft backlog and another $1 billion to enabling?technology orders; management reports 891 firm/option aircraft and expects the aircraft backlog to top $4 billion by year?end.

FY2025 revenue doubled to and the company finished with approximately in cash, but operating expenses of $398 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$304 million highlight substantial ongoing investment and burn. 2026 guidance shows continued heavy investment: revenue of $39–43 million, Adjusted EBITDA of -$305–395 million, CapEx of $175–225 million, and management estimates ~ $500 million cash use (excluding any eIPP awards), implying significant near?term dilution risk if execution slips.

BETA Technologies stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. BETA Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

BETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BETA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,550,000.

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

