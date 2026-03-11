BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from BETA Technologies’ conference call:
- Achieved multiple certification and propulsion milestones, including a Part 35 propeller certification with Hartzell, closure of the G1 certification basis for the A250, and significant H500A engine progress (durability testing >1,000 hours and software testing ~85% complete).
- Commercial momentum added over $1 billion to the aircraft backlog and another $1 billion to enabling?technology orders; management reports 891 firm/option aircraft and expects the aircraft backlog to top $4 billion by year?end.
- The FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) is a potential near?term accelerator — BETA applied in 41 states, owns the only UL?certified charging network, and is positioned to expand charging sites and early operations, which management says could advance the business by ~1 year.
- FY2025 revenue doubled to $35.6 million and the company finished with approximately $1.7 billion in cash, but operating expenses of $398 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$304 million highlight substantial ongoing investment and burn.
- 2026 guidance shows continued heavy investment: revenue of $39–43 million, Adjusted EBITDA of -$305–395 million, CapEx of $175–225 million, and management estimates ~ $500 million cash use (excluding any eIPP awards), implying significant near?term dilution risk if execution slips.
BETA Technologies stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. BETA Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $39.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,550,000.
- Positive Sentiment: BETA was selected by the U.S. DOT/FAA for the inaugural eVTOL Integration Pilot Program and will begin U.S. aircraft deliveries under that program — a direct regulatory pathway toward commercial operations and potential revenue acceleration. Business Wire: BETA Selected to Begin U.S. Aircraft Deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: Beta won FAA grants and sped up development of its Alia MV250 military cargo drone by ~6 months, with the first flight now expected this year — improving potential defense revenue timing and validating technical progress. Reuters: Beta speeds up military cargo drone
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Needham and BTIG have recent buy/reaffirmed ratings with price targets ($34, $40), Morgan Stanley kept an overweight with a $33 target, and brokerages’ consensus rates the stock a “Moderate Buy” — analyst support can lift investor confidence. American Banking News: Average Recommendation American Banking News: Needham Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue surged ~152% YoY to $11.13M and BETA raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $39–$43M (above consensus), signaling commercial traction even as profitability remains distant. Company Q4 Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: The FAA’s broader pilot program to test eVTOLs across 26 states is an industry-wide tailwind that supports long-term addressable market expansion but does not guarantee immediate revenue for any single player. Fox Business: FAA greenlights eVTOL tests
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and trade coverage highlights planned medical flights and test operations in Vermont — operational proof points that help commercialization narratives but may have limited near-term revenue impact. MSN: Medical flights
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns: BETA reported a wider Q4 loss (EPS -$2.02 vs. est. -$0.47), which triggered a stock drop after the print — investors remain sensitive to big earnings misses despite revenue growth. Investing.com: Stock falls after wider loss
BETA Technologies Company Profile
BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.
Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.
