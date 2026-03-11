Analysts Set Expectations for ESPR Q4 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,816.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,543 shares of company stock worth $55,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Esperion Therapeutics this week:

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

