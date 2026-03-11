U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,123 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.59% of U.S. Bancorp worth $446,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp rolled out expanded wealth capabilities aimed at first-time and self-directed investors (Wealth Connect, commission-free trading and team-based advisory tiers). This could lift fee income, deepen customer relationships and boost deposit/asset flows over time. U.S. Bancorp Advisors Launches Suite of Offerings for Investors New to Building Wealth

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend (details released in the press release), which supports income investors and signals management's comfort with capital distributions after recent earnings.

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend (details released in the press release), which supports income investors and signals management’s comfort with capital distributions after recent earnings. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp established a new medium-term note program to add flexibility for debt issuance. This provides funding optionality but is standard for large banks and unlikely to shift the credit profile materially in isolation. U.S. Bancorp Launches New Medium-Term Note Program

U.S. Bancorp established a new medium-term note program to add flexibility for debt issuance. This provides funding optionality but is standard for large banks and unlikely to shift the credit profile materially in isolation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces comparing USB to regional peers (e.g., M&T) highlight differing valuations, lending momentum and digital investments — useful context for relative positioning but not an immediate catalyst. USB vs. MTB: Which Regional Bank Stock Has Better Growth Potential?

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

USB stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

