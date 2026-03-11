IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $431,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,638,000 after purchasing an additional 187,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $598.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

