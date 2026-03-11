Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $98.60

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

TXT stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Textron has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. This represents a 34.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $21,612,705.79. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 742,418 shares in the company, valued at $73,061,355.38. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Textron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

