Swiss National Bank Has $125.31 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of W.W. Grainger worth $125,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $721,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after buying an additional 140,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $63,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,106.86 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,218.63. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,019.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,071.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

