Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Veeva Systems worth $133,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,705,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,622,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

Shares of VEEV opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.13 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Veeva announced the acquisition of Ostro, an AI?driven brand engagement/chat platform for life sciences — a strategic bolt?on to improve patient/physician engagement and add AI chat capabilities that can be cross?sold into Veeva’s Commercial and Data Clouds; deal reported at ~$100M, signaling targeted M&A to accelerate growth. Veeva Systems Acquires Ostro for $100M

Positive Sentiment: AOP Health is standardizing on the Veeva Industry Cloud across R&D, quality, commercial, and data — a notable customer win that supports recurring revenue and platform stickiness as Veeva ties development, quality and commercialization workflows for an international rare?disease specialist. AOP Health Standardizes on Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences Across All Business Areas

AOP Health is standardizing on the Veeva Industry Cloud across R&D, quality, commercial, and data — a notable customer win that supports recurring revenue and platform stickiness as Veeva ties development, quality and commercialization workflows for an international rare?disease specialist. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note Veeva’s broader market positioning (including potential to support index/ETF performance), but these narratives are longer?term and less likely to move the stock intraday compared with corporate actions and analyst revisions. Veeva Systems Success Could Support Russell 1000 ETF Performance Ahead

Neutral Sentiment: Technical backdrop is unfavorable: price is below the 50?day ($202.20) and 200?day ($245.59) moving averages, which can exacerbate downside pressure while investors digest news and analyst revisions.

Technical backdrop is unfavorable: price is below the 50?day ($202.20) and 200?day ($245.59) moving averages, which can exacerbate downside pressure while investors digest news and analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its VEEV price target from $319 to $291 while retaining a Buy rating — a material cut to upside expectations that can sap near?term sentiment despite the firm still seeing significant upside vs. the current share price. Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

