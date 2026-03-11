700 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,742.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,013.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,654.24 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,762.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

