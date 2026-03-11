8,212 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 46.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 109.3% in the third quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $38,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $298.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $3,401,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,200.52. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $4,953,719.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,570,614.31. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,164 shares of company stock valued at $34,538,578. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

