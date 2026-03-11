WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 18,543 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE BLDR opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.