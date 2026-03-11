SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 21,161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $617.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

