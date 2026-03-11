Swiss National Bank Has $91.86 Million Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Equifax worth $91,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,120,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,954,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 296,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

