Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Sysco worth $115,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 78.3% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

