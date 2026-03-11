Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Target worth $117,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Target Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TGT opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

