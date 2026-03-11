Swiss National Bank Has $89.82 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Kenvue worth $89,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kenvue by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Kenvue’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.79%.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

