Swiss National Bank Has $119.90 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Entergy worth $119,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

