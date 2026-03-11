Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $95,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 37,618 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,326.08. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

